Aladdin cast heads to All Hallows Hospital for special show

PUBLISHED: 16:48 14 December 2018

The classic tale of Aladdin will come life at to All Hallows Hospital in Bungay for a special Christmas performance. Picture: Darren France

Archant

The classic tale of Aladdin will come life at to All Hallows Hospital in Bungay for a special Christmas performance.

Pantomime stars will step out of the historic Fisher Theatre, in Bungay to perform to residents at the All Hallows Hospital in Ditchingham on Monday, December 17.

The cast will perform songs and scenes from Aladdin to residents who may not be able to make leave the hospital throughout the colder months.

Activities Coordinator Jody Sturman said: “It’s fantastic that our patients will be able to enjoy the magic of pantomime this Christmas, we are delighted that the Fisher Theatre cast are visiting us, it will be such a treat for everyone here.”

Aladdin at the Fisher Theatre, on Broad Street will open on Thursday, December 20 and run until January 2 and have two shows each day,

To book a ticket you can call 1986 89 7130 or purchase tickets online at www.fishertheatre.org.

