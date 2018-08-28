Search

Advanced search

Plane which crash-landed at Cromer Airfield was due to faulty tyre air pressure

PUBLISHED: 11:48 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:39 15 December 2018

An Nottingham pilot'’s aircraft, which was seriously damaged at a Cromer airfield, crash-landed due to a fault with the plane’s tyre valve, an air accident report has determined. Photo: Air Accident Investigation Branch

An Nottingham pilot'’s aircraft, which was seriously damaged at a Cromer airfield, crash-landed due to a fault with the plane’s tyre valve, an air accident report has determined. Photo: Air Accident Investigation Branch

Archant

A pilot’s aircraft, which was seriously damaged at a Cromer Airfield, crash-landed due to a fault with the plane’s tyre valve, an air accident report has determined.

The Jabiru UL-450 plane crash-landed before immediately “skidding sideways” and was left with a damaged nose, wing and propeller, after its landing gear legs collapsed from under it.

The pilot, John Rowland Caylow, who had more than 1,100 hours of flight experience, and the single passenger on board were both unhurt in the crash.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) report found Mr Caylow, who had checked the wheel tyre pressures before taking off at Darley Moor airfield, reported the “left tyre was deflated following the accident”.

The report stated: “The pilot considered that its valve had not fully sealed and the air had leaked out during the flight.”

Mr Crawford, of Nottingham Lane, Ironville, flew one passenger from the Derbyshire airfield to north Norfolk on Saturday, September 29.

According to the AAIB report, the take-off and flight of 111 nautical miles (128 miles) were described as “uneventful” and the plane approached the airfield in Cromer “at full flap”.

The crash-landing occurred at midday when the plane, registered G-CEOM, “touched down and immediately turned to the left.”

The report said: “It started to skid sideways, which subsequently caused the nose and right landing gear legs to collapse.

“The aircraft came to a stop at the side of the runway.

“The pilot and passenger were not injured.”

In determining the case of the accident, My Caylow, 69, told the AAIB that “the left tyre was found to be deflated and there were grooves in the runway caused by the left wheel and brake assembly.”

The report stated: “He considered following inflation of the tyres at Darley Moor, the left wheel tyre valve had not fully sealed, allowing air to slowly leak from the tyre.”

The report added that Mr Caylow, who has a private pilot’s licence had 1,114 hours flying experience, of which 354 were on aircrafts of the same type, and had flown for four hours within the last 90 days.

The report into the accident was published on Wednesday, December 12.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The whole thing is a mess’ - concerns raised about ‘dangerous’ new roundabout

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Ex Norwich and North Walsham rugby star jailed for molesting girl

Shaun Woodhouse

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: It’s time to stop the debt threats

Martin Lewis, founder of moneysavingexpert.com

Weather warnings in place for Norfolk as forecasters warn of freezing rain

Not quite the Beast from the East: Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for snow and ice over the weekend . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘The whole thing is a mess’ - concerns raised about ‘dangerous’ new roundabout

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Video Bristol City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Teemu Pukki may come in for some close attention from the Bristol City defence Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Weather warnings in place for Norfolk as forecasters warn of freezing rain

Not quite the Beast from the East: Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for snow and ice over the weekend . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dereham Hockey Club could sell off car park for homes to fund new Astropitch

A mid-Norfolk sports club could see its car park developed into homes if sell-off plans to fund a quarter of a million pound replacement Astroturf pitch are approved by a district council. Photo: Archant

Opinion Kirstie Allsopp is right - we should all have a lazy Christmas

Kirstie Allsopp says her nanny wraps the presents - good on her, says Sharon Griffiths Picture: Steve Parsons / PA.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast