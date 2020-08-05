Search

Advanced search

Two east coast destinations in Airbnb’s top 10 most popular for staycations

PUBLISHED: 16:22 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 05 August 2020

A busy south Lowestoft beach as thousands flocked to the east coast on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Mick Howes

A busy south Lowestoft beach as thousands flocked to the east coast on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Two popular east coast resorts are among the top ten seaside destinations on Airbnb amid the rise of staycations.

The Harding family on holiday from Rochester playing in 30c heat on Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe Harding family on holiday from Rochester playing in 30c heat on Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The booking website has revealed the most sought after UK destinations this summer, with Lowestoft the sixth most popular, while Great Yarmouth in ninth.

The platform has seen a rise in customers booking homes following the easing of lockdown restrictions earlier this year, prompting the rise in seaside holidays.

Patrick Robinson, director of public policy at Airbnb, said: “Airbnb is helping to turn the Great British summer staycation into an economic boon for coastal communities.

“As more Brits explore and rediscover the UK’s stunning seaside towns, hosts are re-opening their doors to provide authentic and safe stays that escape the crowds, while boosting their earnings and reigniting local economies.”

You may also want to watch:

Between July 4-18, hosts on Airbnb in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth made more than £200,000 in total.

Clare, a host on Airbnb in Lowestoft, said: “Escape to the unspoilt beaches of Suffolk.

“With over 50 miles of coastline, most of which is designated an AONB, there is plenty of space to breathe in the sea air and take in the big skies.

“Lowestoft is a real gem on the Sunrise Coast, nestled in the curve of a bay with a stunning beach, lined with pretty beach huts.

“A perfect seaside escape.”

The rest of the top ten includes Colwyn Bay, Bridlington, Minehead, Bognor Regis, Morecambe, Tenby, Southend and Ayr.

In a bid to promote the rise in staycation destinations, Airbnb, in partnership with two UK-based artists, have created a series of bespoke postcards illustrating the top ten areas, with a nod to the iconic landscape of each destination.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

School mourns death of much-loved teacher

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School mourns death of much-loved teacher

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fashion retailer set to axe town store as it tightens its belt

M&Co in Newmarket high street, which is earmarked for closure Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘We don’t live in Spain’ - noise concerns over new al-fresco dining policies

City eateries will be free to use outdoor space for al-fresco dining and drinking in a bit to boost businesses following the impact of the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Denise Bradley

Self-styled lord who ripped off students could have hidden assets in Mauritius, court hears

Scott Wolfe, who was jailed for an online nutrition scam, posing with one of the cars bought during the fraud. Photo: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

City fans help raise thousands for local causes - by buying face masks

One of the Norwich-City themed face masks sold by indepemdent fan group Along Come Norwich. Picture: Along Come Norwich