Two east coast destinations in Airbnb’s top 10 most popular for staycations

A busy south Lowestoft beach as thousands flocked to the east coast on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Two popular east coast resorts are among the top ten seaside destinations on Airbnb amid the rise of staycations.

The Harding family on holiday from Rochester playing in 30c heat on Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Neil Didsbury The Harding family on holiday from Rochester playing in 30c heat on Great Yarmouth beach. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The booking website has revealed the most sought after UK destinations this summer, with Lowestoft the sixth most popular, while Great Yarmouth in ninth.

The platform has seen a rise in customers booking homes following the easing of lockdown restrictions earlier this year, prompting the rise in seaside holidays.

Patrick Robinson, director of public policy at Airbnb, said: “Airbnb is helping to turn the Great British summer staycation into an economic boon for coastal communities.

“As more Brits explore and rediscover the UK’s stunning seaside towns, hosts are re-opening their doors to provide authentic and safe stays that escape the crowds, while boosting their earnings and reigniting local economies.”

Between July 4-18, hosts on Airbnb in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth made more than £200,000 in total.

Clare, a host on Airbnb in Lowestoft, said: “Escape to the unspoilt beaches of Suffolk.

“With over 50 miles of coastline, most of which is designated an AONB, there is plenty of space to breathe in the sea air and take in the big skies.

“Lowestoft is a real gem on the Sunrise Coast, nestled in the curve of a bay with a stunning beach, lined with pretty beach huts.

“A perfect seaside escape.”

The rest of the top ten includes Colwyn Bay, Bridlington, Minehead, Bognor Regis, Morecambe, Tenby, Southend and Ayr.

In a bid to promote the rise in staycation destinations, Airbnb, in partnership with two UK-based artists, have created a series of bespoke postcards illustrating the top ten areas, with a nod to the iconic landscape of each destination.