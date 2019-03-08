Search

Air cadets parade through King's Lynn to mark freedom of borough

PUBLISHED: 15:16 22 September 2019

The Mayor of the Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Geoffrey Hipperson, inspects the 42F (King's Lynn) Air Training Corps cadets as they exercise their Freedom of the Borough during their parade at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Mayor of the Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Geoffrey Hipperson, inspects the 42F (King's Lynn) Air Training Corps cadets as they exercise their Freedom of the Borough during their parade at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In December 1938, 53 young men in King's Lynn were called up for a meeting at the town hall with the idea of starting an Air Defence Cadet Corps.

The 42F (King's Lynn) Air Training Corps cadets parade in the Tuesday Market Place, as they exercise their Freedom of the Borough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The squadron was formed on January 2, 1939. Most went on to serve King and country, with 15 losing their lives in the Second World War.

To mark its history the King's Lynn 42F Sqn Air Training Corps was granted the freedom of the borough in 2015 and on Sunday today's cadets took part in a parade through King's Lynn, where crowds of onlookers in the sunshine showed their support.

The 42F (King's Lynn) Air Training Corps cadets parade in the Tuesday Market Place, as they exercise their Freedom of the Borough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It marks the third time the corps have exercised their right to parade. It allows personnel to march through the town with 'bayonets fixed, colours flying and bands playing'.

Beginning in Tuesday Market Place where Mayor Geoffrey Hipperson inspected the proud cadets, the parade headed through the town with the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Band before returning to the town hall for a civic reception.

The 42F (King's Lynn) Air Training Corps cadets parade in the Tuesday Market Place, as they exercise their Freedom of the Borough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Mayor of the Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk, Geoffrey Hipperson, inspects the 42F (King's Lynn) Air Training Corps cadets as they exercise their Freedom of the Borough during their parade at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 42F (King's Lynn) Air Training Corps cadets parade in the Tuesday Market Place, as they exercise their Freedom of the Borough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 42F (King's Lynn) Air Training Corps cadets exercise their Freedom of the Borough as they march through King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The civic procession makes its way to the Tuesday Market Place for the Air Training Corps cadets Freedom of the Borough parade at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 42F (King's Lynn) Air Training Corps cadets exercise their Freedom of the Borough as they march through King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

