Air ambulance called after man and woman suffer medical emergencies

Published: 11:34 AM April 15, 2021

The East Anglian Air Ambulance service responded to medical emergencies in Wrentham and Southwold. Picture: EAAA - Credit: EAAA

Two people were taken to hospital in serious conditions after the air ambulance responded to separate call-outs in north Suffolk.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled on Tuesday, April 13 following reports of a medical emergency in Wrentham, with the helicopter then alerted to a medical emergency in Southwold more than an hour later.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and firefighters from Wrentham fire station were alerted just after 12.30pm on Tuesday, with the Anglia One air ambulance responding at 1.12pm, after a woman in her 70s suffered a medical emergency on Chapel Road, Wrentham.

With the Anglia One helicopter landed close to the scene, an air ambulance spokesman said "enhanced pre-hospital care" was provided at the scene before "the patient was flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."

The Anglia Two helicopter was called at 2.47pm to assist EEAST after a man in his 70s suffered a medical emergency in Southwold.

With the air ambulance landed on a grassy area close to the scene, the man was treated at the scene before being taken to the James Paget University Hospital by land ambulance.



