Air ambulance responds after woman hurt in fall

Published: 6:32 AM March 11, 2021

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman in her 40s was injured in a fall. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a fall.

Emergency services - including firefighters, the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust and East Anglian Air Ambulance - responded after the woman "suffered a trauma" following a fall on Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said they were called to the scene at 2.40pm on Monday, March 8 with a fire crew from Lowestoft South Fire Station alerted at 2.47pm.

The Air Ambulance was called to Lowestoft after a woman suffered a fall. PHOTO: Simon Parker - Credit: Archant

With a rapid response vehicle, ambulance, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responding, the spokesman said: "Crews treated a female patient at the scene before transporting her by road to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further assessment and care."

The Anglia One helicopter was alerted to "assist EEAST and fire teams with a woman in her 40s who suffered a trauma" as they landed on a nearby playing field at 3.23pm, before the HEMS team accompanied the woman to hospital.