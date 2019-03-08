Air ambulance responds after woman suffers medical emergency

The East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a woman in her 40s suffered a suspected cardiac arrest near Lowestoft. Picture: Library Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports someone was having a cardiac arrest near Lowestoft.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the rapid response vehicle from the EAAA were called out at about 5.36am on Monday, November 4 after a woman in her 40s suffered a suspected cardiac arrest near Lowestoft.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "The critical care team from Anglia One attended the scene in a rapid response vehicle as they assisted the EEAST team.

"Doctor Nicola Wallace-King and critical care paramedic Ben Caine provided advanced care at the scene, including administering medication and assisting with the patient's breathing.

"The team then accompanied the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by road ambulance for further treatment."