Air ambulance responds after woman suffers medical emergency

PUBLISHED: 10:09 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 27 December 2019

The East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Picture: Library

Archant

A woman was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded following reports someone was having a suspected cardiac arrest in Gorleston.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the air ambulance rapid response vehicle were called out at 9.34pm on Monday, December 23.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked to Gorleston by rapid response vehicle to assist EEAST with a woman in her sixties who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Doctor Toby Edmunds and Critical Care Paramedic Luke Chamberlain provided advance care at scene and provided advanced airway interventions before accompanying her to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by road ambulance for further treatment."

