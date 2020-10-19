Search

Air ambulance responds after woman suffers serious fall

PUBLISHED: 10:03 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 19 October 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance service responded. Picture: EAAA

A woman was taken to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 12.56pm on October 14 after the woman had suffered a fall in Southwold.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “Anglia One was tasked to Southwold to assist EEAST with an elderly woman who suffered a fall.

“Doctor Mark Clayton and HEMS paramedic Nigel Strange assisted EEAST by helping to assess and treat the patient, including administering pain relief and splinting an injury.

The patient was then taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by the EEAST land ambulance team, for further treatment.”

