Air ambulance responds after woman suffers fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded to a woman who suffered a fall near Beccles. Photo: EAAA EAAA

A woman was taken to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 9.32am on Sunday, May 10 after the woman had suffered a fall near Beccles.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “Anglia One was tasked near to Beccles to assist EEAST with an elderly woman who suffered a fall.

“Pilots Rich Anderson and Rob Gleave landed the helicopter close to the scene.

“Doctor Toby Edmunds and critical care paramedic Dave Killingback assisted EEAST by helping to assess and treat the patient, including administering advanced pain relief and helping to treat and splint and injury.

“The patient was then taken to hospital by the EEAST land ambulance team for further treatment.”