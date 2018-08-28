Air ambulance scrambled to reports of cardiac arrest in Sprowston
PUBLISHED: 13:52 06 February 2019
Archant
A person has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest in Sprowston.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled following reports someone was having a cardiac arrest in St Margarets Drive, Sprowston.
The air ambulance was called yesterday (Tuesday, February 5) afternoon by colleagues at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST).
A spokesman said they were called just after 1.50pm.
The spokesman said: “We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
“One person was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.”
