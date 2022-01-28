Air ambulance responds after woman suffers fall in Beccles

The air ambulance was called to Beccles after a woman suffered from a fall. - Credit: Simon Parker

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded to an early morning call out in Beccles this week.

The Anglia One helicopter was scrambled at 3.33am on Wednesday, January 26 after the woman had fallen in Beccles.

The helicopter was landed in a field close to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team with the woman in her 60s.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Doctor Vicky Lilley and critical care paramedic Ben Caine assisted EEAST at the scene by helping to give the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care including administering advanced pain relief.

"The patient was then transported to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by the EEAST land ambulance team for further treatment."