Air ambulance responds to man in ‘serious condition’
PUBLISHED: 16:59 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 02 June 2020
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he suffered a medical emergency.
The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Monday, June 1 after the man suffered a medical emergency in south Lowestoft.
The air ambulance was scrambled to Pakefield at 1.49pm to assist EEAST and the police.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to London Road, Pakefield on June 1 in response to a man with a medical emergency.
“One patient was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a serious condition.”
With the Anglia One helicopter landing close to the scene, a spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Doctor Rob Major, HEMS Paramedic Sam Sweeney and HEMS Paramedic Dave Killingback provided enhanced pre-hospital care and accompanied the man in his 40s to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.”
