Air ambulance responds to man in ‘serious condition’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he suffered a medical emergency.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Monday, June 1 after the man suffered a medical emergency in south Lowestoft.

The air ambulance was scrambled to Pakefield at 1.49pm to assist EEAST and the police.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to London Road, Pakefield on June 1 in response to a man with a medical emergency.

“One patient was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a serious condition.”

With the Anglia One helicopter landing close to the scene, a spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Doctor Rob Major, HEMS Paramedic Sam Sweeney and HEMS Paramedic Dave Killingback provided enhanced pre-hospital care and accompanied the man in his 40s to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.”