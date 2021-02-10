News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance responds after woman suffers fall

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:46 PM February 10, 2021
The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded to an incident near Lowestoft after a woman suffered a fall. PHOTO: Simon Parker - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 3.21pm on Tuesday, February 9 after the woman had fallen near Lowestoft.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed "on a nearby grassy area" close to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “Anglia One was tasked near to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a woman in her seventies who suffered a fall.

"Doctor Steve Barker and critical care paramedic Rod Wells assisted EEAST by helping to give the patient a full assessment and administering A&E level care at the scene, including splinting an injury.

"The patient was then transported to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by the EEAST land ambulance team, for further treatment."

