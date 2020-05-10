Air ambulance responds after woman suffers medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Lowestoft. Picture: EAAA Archant

A woman was taken to hospital after she suffered a medical emergency.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 12.26pm on Saturday, May 9 after the woman suffered a medical emergency in south Lowestoft.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed on playing fields nearby as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with an elderly woman who suffered a medical emergency.

“Pilots Steve Norris and Rob Gleave landed the helicopter on nearby playing fields.

“Doctor Toby Edmunds and critical care paramedic Nigel Strange gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care, before accompanying the patient to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by land ambulance, for further treatment.”