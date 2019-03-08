Search

Air ambulance responds after woman in 20s suffers medical emergency

PUBLISHED: 12:40 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 13 November 2019

The East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded after a woman in her 20s suffered a medical emergency in Lowestoft. Picture: Library

A woman has been taken to hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was alerted following reports someone had suffered a medical emergency in Lowestoft.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the rapid response vehicle from the EAAA were called out at 9.03pm on Tuesday, November 12 to care for a woman in her 20s.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked by rapid response vehicle to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a woman in her twenties who had suffered a medical emergency.

"Doctor Chris Chadwick and critical care paramedic Ben Caine gave the patient a full assessment and administered medication.

"The critical care team then accompanied the patient to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment."

