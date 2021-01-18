Paramedics respond after woman suffers medical emergency
- Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter
A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital after suffering a medical emergency.
The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and a rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded to an incident near Halesworth at 5.11pm on Saturday, January 16.
The Anglia One critical care team responded after the woman in her 50s suffered a medical emergency.
A spokesman for the EAAA said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked near to Halesworth by rapid response vehicle to assist EEAST with a woman in her fifties who suffered a medical emergency.
"Doctor Jim Flatt, critical care paramedic Rod Wells and supervisor doctor Chris Chadwick gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care at the scene.
"The critical care team then accompanied the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment."
