Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports someone was having a suspected cardiac arrest in Lowestoft.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the air ambulance were called out at 10.59am on Thursday, December 19.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene "on an old Bond helipad by the coast," according to EAAA, as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a man in his eighties who had suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Doctor Guy Ohringer, critical care paramedic Rod Wells and supervisor doctor Jeremy Mauger provided enhanced care at the scene, including anaesthetising the patient to protect his breathing.

"The HEMS team then flew the patient to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."