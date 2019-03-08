Air ambulance responds after woman suffers fall

A woman was taken to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), firefighters from Lowestoft South fire station and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 2.25pm on Sunday, November 3 after the woman in her 70s had suffered a fall in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

The critical care team from Anglia One attended the scene in a rapid response vehicle as they assisted the EEAST team and Lowestoft firefighters.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked by rapid response vehicle to Lowestoft to assist EEAST and fire teams with a woman in her seventies who had suffered a fall.

"Doctor Toby Edmunds, critical care paramedic Neil Flowers and supervisor Zoe Smeed gave the patient a full assessment and provided A and E level care.

"The critical care team then accompanied the patient to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by road ambulance, for further treatment."