Air ambulance launched to Hempton, near Fakenham
PUBLISHED: 15:11 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:11 01 December 2018
EAAA
The air ambulance was launched to Hempton, near Fakenham, at about 2.30pm on Saturday, December 1.
A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: “We can confirm that the Anglia One helicopter, based at Norwich, was launched.”
A customner at the Bell pub on The Green in Hempton, who did not wish to be named, said: “I saw it flying over Hempton Common at about 2.40pm, but I don’t know where it landed.”
A member of staff at Fakenham Garden Centre in Mill Road, Hempton, said: “I heard it go over, but I don’t know anymore.”
More to follow.
Comments have been disabled on this article.