Air ambulance lands in town centre park after man collapses

PUBLISHED: 15:49 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 05 November 2019

The MAGPAS air ambulance which has landed in The Walks in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The MAGPAS air ambulance which has landed in The Walks in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

An air ambulance has landed in a town centre park this afternoon after a man collapsed.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident at the St James car park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Police were called at 2:30pm to a man who had collapsed in the stairwell at the St James multi-storey car park on Blackfriars Street in King' Lynn.

One land ambulance and an air ambulance from Magpas Helimedics, which landed just after 3pm, are currently on the scene treating the man.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident at the St James car park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopEmergency services at the scene of the incident at the St James car park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Police have cordoned off the scene.

