Man dies at Norwich home after suffering cardiac arrest

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

A man has died at a property in Norwich after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Emergency services were called to Paine Road shortly before 7.50am today (Monday, May 13) to reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene and landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub, on Witard Road, off Plumstead Road East.

An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer were also in attendance and could be seen parked around the property.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, the man died at the scene.

The air ambulance left the area at about 9am.

Officers from Norfolk police arrived a short while later and could be seen entering the terraced property, located at the junction with Hooker Road.