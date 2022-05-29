Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Hunstanton

An air ambulance was called to Cliff Parade in Hunstanton following a medical emergency - Credit: Chris Bishop

An air ambulance was called to a medical emergency in Hunstanton.

The crew landed at Cliff Parade at about 5pm on Sunday, May 29.

The air ambulance taking off from Cliff Parade in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

An ambulance and ambulance controller was also at the scene.

Air ambulance crew at Cliff Parade, Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

The helicopter landed for about 30 minutes before taking off again to transport the person to hospital.

People gathered near to the scene as air ambulance crews treated the casualty.

A member of the East of England Ambulance Service looks towards the air ambulance in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Their condition is currently unknown.

Cliff Parade runs along the Victorian seafront at the west Norfolk seaside town, which is a popular destination for tourists in the summer months.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance also attended another incident in Norwich this weekend

A person was found unresponsive at the University of East Anglia's campus on Saturday morning.