Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Hunstanton
- Credit: Chris Bishop
An air ambulance was called to a medical emergency in Hunstanton.
The crew landed at Cliff Parade at about 5pm on Sunday, May 29.
An ambulance and ambulance controller was also at the scene.
The helicopter landed for about 30 minutes before taking off again to transport the person to hospital.
People gathered near to the scene as air ambulance crews treated the casualty.
Their condition is currently unknown.
Cliff Parade runs along the Victorian seafront at the west Norfolk seaside town, which is a popular destination for tourists in the summer months.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance also attended another incident in Norwich this weekend
A person was found unresponsive at the University of East Anglia's campus on Saturday morning.