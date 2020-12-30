Air ambulance responds after man in 20s suffers medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) responded to a medical emergency in Great Yarmouth. Photo: EAAA EAAA

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a medical emergency.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled to assist paramedics following reports that a man needed treatment in the Great Yarmouth area.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the air ambulance were called out at 10.19am on Saturday, December 28 after a man in his 20s suffered a suspected medical emergency in Great Yarmouth.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "Anglia One was tasked to Great Yarmouth to assist EEAST with a man in his twenties who had suffered a medical emergency.

"Doctor Toby Edmunds and critical care paramedic Rod Wells assisted EEAST at the scene in helping to assess and treat the patient.

"The man was then taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by the road ambulance team for further treatment."