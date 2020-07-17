Man airlifted to hospital after suffering serious fall

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

A man was airlifted to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the Anglia One helicopter from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 2.11pm on Wednesday, July 15 after the man in his 60s suffered a fall near Great Yarmouth.

The Anglia One critical care team were called to the scene, landing the helicopter on a nearby field, as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “Doctor Nicola Ebbs, critical care paramedic and supervisor doctor Rob Major provided enhanced pre-hospital care, including use of a specialist monitor to fully assess and treat the patient and administering pain relief.

“The patient was then packaged for transport and flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.”