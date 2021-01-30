News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance responds after man is injured in crash

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:45 AM January 30, 2021   
The East of England Ambulance Service, police and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital following a serious crash.

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and an air ambulance rapid response vehicle responded after the man was injured in the crash near Caister-on-Sea, in Great Yarmouth about 8.30am on January 28.

An air ambulance spokesman said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked near to Caister-on-Sea by rapid response vehicle to assist EEAST and Police with a man in his 50s who was involved in a road traffic collision.

"Doctor Jeremy Mauger and critical care paramedic Nigel Strange gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care at the scene.

"The critical care team then accompanied the patient to the James Paget University Hospital, by road ambulance, for further treatment."

