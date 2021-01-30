Air ambulance responds after man is injured in crash
- Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital following a serious crash.
Police, the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and an air ambulance rapid response vehicle responded after the man was injured in the crash near Caister-on-Sea, in Great Yarmouth about 8.30am on January 28.
An air ambulance spokesman said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked near to Caister-on-Sea by rapid response vehicle to assist EEAST and Police with a man in his 50s who was involved in a road traffic collision.
"Doctor Jeremy Mauger and critical care paramedic Nigel Strange gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care at the scene.
"The critical care team then accompanied the patient to the James Paget University Hospital, by road ambulance, for further treatment."