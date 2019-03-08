Fire service boats called into emergency action as person falls in River Bure
PUBLISHED: 11:43 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 22 June 2019
Archant © 2011; 01603 772434
Two fire service boats were called into action to rescue a person who had fallen into the River Bure.
The person fell into the river near Horning, at around 10.20am, prompting a rescue mission by the fire department, coastguard and air ambulance.
You may also want to watch:
One witness said the incident took place in the area near to The Swan Inn, on Lower Street.
Two boats from Carrow and Dereham assisted the Wroxham fire crew in pulling the person from the water.
Eye witnesses said two air ambulances were also on scene to treat the person.
More information to follow.
Comments have been disabled on this article.