Air ambulance called after person found unresponsive

An air ambulance was called to Great Yarmouth marketplace this morning. Photo: Matthew Nixon Archant

Reports of an unresponsive person prompted an air ambulance to land in a coastal car park this morning.

An air ambulance, land ambulance and rapid response vehicle cleared out Great Yarmouth's Market Place car park as they responded to reports of an unresponsive person.

The ambulance service was called at 8.21am this morning to The Conge, where one person was taken to James Paget Hospital by land ambulance.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in the centre of the town's Market Place, causing alarm among those dropping their children off at a nearby school.

An eyewitness said: "It was stationed right outside Priory First School in Yarmouth.

"Police had emptied the carpark so the ambulance could land and they were stopping people and cars from entering."