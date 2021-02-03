Air ambulance responds after man suffers medical emergency

Published: 10:32 AM February 3, 2021

The East of England Ambulance Service and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter

A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was alerted following reports someone was having a cardiac arrest in Lowestoft.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and the rapid response vehicle from the air ambulance were called out at 7.19am on Tuesday, February 2.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft by rapid response vehicle to assist EEAST with a man in his sixties who suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Doctor Nicola Wallace-King, critical care paramedic Mark Milsom and supervisor doctor Rob Major gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care.

"The critical care team then accompanied the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment."