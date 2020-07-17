Air ambulance responds after man suffers medical emergency

The most common accident the East Anglian Air Ambulance service attends to are cardiac arrests. Picture: EAAA Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports someone was having a cardiac arrest in Beccles.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and Anglia One from the EAAA were called out at about 10.52am on Thursday, July 16 after a man in his 60s suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

The helicopter was landed close to the scene as emergency crews rushed to the man’s aid.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: “Anglia One was tasked to Beccles to assist EEAST with a man in his sixties who suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Doctor Chris Chadwick and critical care paramedic Rod Wells provided enhanced pre-hospital care, including assisting with the patient’s breathing.

“The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by road ambulance, to continue to treat and monitor the patient until he could get further treatment.”