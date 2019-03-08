Air ambulance called to car crash which has closed road

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A1122. Picture: Google Maps Archant

An air ambulance has been called to a crash which has closed a Norfolk road.

A Volvo and a Honda were involved in the crash on the A1122 at Salters Lode near Downham market at around 5.34pm this evening.

An air ambulance, the fire service and the police have been called to the scene of the accident and the police have closed the road between Nordelph and Barroway Drove junctions.

Police confirmed two drivers and a passenger have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Vehicles are being diverted on Lady Drove.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.