Search

Advanced search

Air ambulance called to car crash which has closed road

PUBLISHED: 20:32 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:34 04 September 2019

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A1122. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A1122. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

An air ambulance has been called to a crash which has closed a Norfolk road.

A Volvo and a Honda were involved in the crash on the A1122 at Salters Lode near Downham market at around 5.34pm this evening.

An air ambulance, the fire service and the police have been called to the scene of the accident and the police have closed the road between Nordelph and Barroway Drove junctions.

Police confirmed two drivers and a passenger have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Vehicles are being diverted on Lady Drove.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Taser drawn on man after car stopped by police on Norwich street

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

Air ambulance called to car crash which has closed road

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A1122. Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Cafe Rouge reveals reason for Norwich closure despite ‘excellent’ summer

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

‘It’s disgusting’- Rubbish still strewn on Showground three days after Sundown Festival

The state of the Royal Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Photographed on Wednesday September 4. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists