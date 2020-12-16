News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance called to 'medical emergency' at doctor's surgery

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:37 AM December 16, 2020   
The East Anglian Air Ambulance responded. Picture: EAAA

An air ambulance was called to deal with a medical emergency at a doctor's surgery.

East Anglian Air Ambulance's Norwich-based helicopter Anglia One was dispatched to Wymondham at 1.21pm on Tuesday (December 15).

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed its medical teams had responded to reports of a teenage boy suffering a medical emergency at Wymondham Medical Centre.

An ambulance, community first responder and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the practice, on Postmill Close. 

The patient was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by road ambulance.

