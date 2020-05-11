Air ambulance attended after man in 70s suffered medical emergency
PUBLISHED: 22:33 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:33 11 May 2020
Archant
A man in his 70s was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after suffering a medical emergency.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance’s Anglia One helicopter was scrambled to the Sprowston area to help the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) with a man who had suffered a medical emergency at just after 3.40am on Sunday, May 10.
Doctor Nicola Ebbs and critical care paramedic Rod Wells gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care at the scene, including sedating the patient in order to assist with his breathing.
The critical care team then accompanied the patient who was taken to hospital by land ambulance, for further treatment.
Meanwhile, Anglia One was also called to the Beccles area to help wit an elderly woman who suffered a fall at just after 9.30am on Sunday, The patient was then taken to hospital for treatment.
