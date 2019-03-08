'Very unwell' woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacon called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON Archant

A woman had to be flown to hospital after becoming unwell on a Norfolk beach.

The HM Coastguard team at Bacon was paged at 2.03pm on Sunday, June 30 to reports of a woman "feeling very unwell" on Happisburgh beach.

A spokesperson for the coastguard team said: "On arrival the team gave first aid while awaiting for an ambulance.

"Once paramedics were on scene it was decided due to the condition of the lady it would be best to transfer her by air.

"The team made the beach safe and cleared an area to land the helicopter.

"Many thanks to the East of England Ambulance Service and East Anglian Air Ambulance."

The woman was carried across the beach to the air ambulance by the team and transferred to hospital.