Air ambulance attends Fakenham Racecourse after racegoer suffers cardiac arrest

The air ambulance was called to Fakenham Racecourse. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

The air ambulance was called to Fakenham Racecourse this afternoon after a racegoer suffered a cardiac arrest.

The ambulance service was called at 2.22pm and Anglia One was despatched.

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle also attended.

One patient, which eyewitnesses said was a man aged between 60 and 70, was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air ambulance.

Eyewitnesses said medics were on hand quickly and screens were put up to give them privacy while treatment was given.

Racing was delayed for around half an hour and has since resumed after the air ambulance departed.

However, there are now further delays to the racing of around an hour after a jockey fell off a horse.