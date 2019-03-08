Search

Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall

PUBLISHED: 10:02 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 07 October 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

EAAA

A man was taken to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 2pm on Thursday, October 3 after the man had suffered a fall near Lowestoft.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "Anglia One was tasked near to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with an elderly man who had suffered a fall.

"Babcock pilots landed the helicopter in a nearby field.

"Doctor Nicola Ebbs and critical care paramedic Luke Chamberlain assisted EEAST at the scene by helping to assess the patient and providing pain relief.

"The patient was taken to hospital by road ambulance for further treatment."

