Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to Bungay. Photo: EAAA EAAA

A man was taken to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 1.31pm last Wednesday, October 23 after the man had suffered a fall in Bungay.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene in a neighbouring field as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "Anglia One was tasked to Bungay to assist EEAST with an elderly man who had suffered a fall.

"Pilots Rich Anderson and Rob Gleave landed the helicopter in a nearby field.

"Doctor Toby Edmunds and critical care paramedic Ben Caine assisted EEAST at the scene by providing pain relief and helping to treat an injury.

"The patient was then taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by road ambulance for further treatment."