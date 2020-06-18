Air ambulance lands on bowling green to help man in 60s
PUBLISHED: 16:22 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 18 June 2020
An air ambulance was called to reports of a man who suffered a trauma in Dereham.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter, Anglia One, was called at 2.41pm on Wednesday, June 17, to assist a man in his 60s.
Pilots Steve Norris and Rob Gleave landed the helicopter on a nearby bowling green in the centre of Dereham, before attending to the man.
Doctor Guy Ohringer, paramedic Dave Killingback and supervisor Doctor Rob Major gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care, including anaesthetising the patient.
The team then accompanied the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.
