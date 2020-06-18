Search

Air ambulance lands on bowling green to help man in 60s

PUBLISHED: 16:22 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 18 June 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: Chris Bishop

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

An air ambulance was called to reports of a man who suffered a trauma in Dereham.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance helicopter, Anglia One, was called at 2.41pm on Wednesday, June 17, to assist a man in his 60s.

Pilots Steve Norris and Rob Gleave landed the helicopter on a nearby bowling green in the centre of Dereham, before attending to the man.

Doctor Guy Ohringer, paramedic Dave Killingback and supervisor Doctor Rob Major gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care, including anaesthetising the patient.

The team then accompanied the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.

