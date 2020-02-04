Air ambulance called after 'concerns for person's safety'
PUBLISHED: 11:32 04 February 2020
An air ambulance was called to a mid Norfolk village following 'concerns for a person's safety'.
Police and a rapid response vehicle from the ambulance service were called to Litcham Road, Gressenhall, at around 8.10am on Tuesday (February 4) morning.
They were joined by an additional ambulance and an East Anglian Air Ambulance, which landed on the village green at around 8.40am.
Norfolk police said it was called after concerns for a person's safety were raised, and that the individual had been taken to hospital via air ambulance.
East Anglian Air Ambulance confirmed it had been in attendance, but a spokesman said no further details could be added.
A spokesman for the ambulance service added: "We sent an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance following calls concerned for the welfare of a man.
"The patient was transported by air ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital."
