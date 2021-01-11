Air ambulance called after man suffers fall

Published: 2:55 PM January 11, 2021

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to a Norfolk town after a man in his 50s was injured in a fall.

A road ambulance also attended the scene in Dereham.

In a statement, the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that they “responded to an emergency call shortly before 8.40am on Monday regarding an incident on Norwich Road, Dereham.”

“An ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene. The patient was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital [NNUH] for further care.”

A spokesperson for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said that their Cambridge-based helicopter was alerted to an “accidental injury” caused by a “fall” at 8.57am, and arrived on the scene twenty minutes later, landing on Neatherd Moor.

Air Ambulance paramedics provided treatment on the scene, as well as sedation. Having splintered the injury, they accompanied the patient in the road ambulance to NNUH.