Man transported to hospital following kite buggy accident

In a post to Facebook, they said: “The team were paged to assist East of England Ambulance NHS Trust with a man who had fallen from his Power Kite Buggy and had sustained multiple injuries.Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft Archant

A man was flown to hospital after sustaining multiple injuries following high-powered kite buggy accident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East of England Air Ambulance were called to Kessingland Beach on Tuesday after a man fell from his single-seated vehicle, which is powered by a kite. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft The East of England Air Ambulance were called to Kessingland Beach on Tuesday after a man fell from his single-seated vehicle, which is powered by a kite. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

The East of England Air Ambulance were called to Kessingland Beach on Tuesday after a man fell from his single-seated vehicle, which is powered by a kite.

The HM Coastguard in Lowestoft attended the incident just before 2pm on March 5.

In a post to Facebook, they said: “The team were paged to assist East of England Ambulance NHS Trust with a man who had fallen from his Power Kite Buggy and had sustained multiple injuries.

“He was taken to hospital by East of England Air Ambulance and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “An ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance from Norwich attended Kessingland Beach yesterday afternoon after reports that a man had been injured. A male patient was taken by air ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.”