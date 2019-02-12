Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man transported to hospital following kite buggy accident

PUBLISHED: 13:52 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 06 March 2019

In a post to Facebook, they said: “The team were paged to assist East of England Ambulance NHS Trust with a man who had fallen from his Power Kite Buggy and had sustained multiple injuries.Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

In a post to Facebook, they said: “The team were paged to assist East of England Ambulance NHS Trust with a man who had fallen from his Power Kite Buggy and had sustained multiple injuries.Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

Archant

A man was flown to hospital after sustaining multiple injuries following high-powered kite buggy accident.

The East of England Air Ambulance were called to Kessingland Beach on Tuesday after a man fell from his single-seated vehicle, which is powered by a kite. Picture: HM Coastguard LowestoftThe East of England Air Ambulance were called to Kessingland Beach on Tuesday after a man fell from his single-seated vehicle, which is powered by a kite. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

The East of England Air Ambulance were called to Kessingland Beach on Tuesday after a man fell from his single-seated vehicle, which is powered by a kite.

The HM Coastguard in Lowestoft attended the incident just before 2pm on March 5.

In a post to Facebook, they said: “The team were paged to assist East of England Ambulance NHS Trust with a man who had fallen from his Power Kite Buggy and had sustained multiple injuries.

“He was taken to hospital by East of England Air Ambulance and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “An ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance from Norwich attended Kessingland Beach yesterday afternoon after reports that a man had been injured. A male patient was taken by air ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Only two weeks to save pub in city beauty spot

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Reader letter: Goodbye and good riddance to RAF Tornados

The last fly past of the Tornado fighter jet over RAF Marham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Trailer carrying car on A11 had its brakes disconnected

Police seized a trailer carrying a car on the A11 after its chassis was found to have been repaired with wood. Photo: Police

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

‘Our young players will run through a brick wall for this club’ – Stuart Webber

Norwich City's young stars, from left, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis nd Max Aarons Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Not just pizza: Takeaway coming to Norfolk village allowed to expand its menu

Broadland District Council has given permission for a new hot food takeaway to open in Brundall. Picture: Nick Butcher

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists