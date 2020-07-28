Search

Air ambulance lands in village after two-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 18:31 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 28 July 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: Chris Bishop

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The air ambulance has landed in a village after two vehicles crashed.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust were also called after the crash on Belt Road, outside of Blofied Heath, near Brundall, took place at 5.20pm on Tuesday, July 28.

The emergency services were alerted by a member of the public.

Inspector Gina Hopkinson, control room inspector for Norfolk Police, said two or three people were believed to be injured.

She added the injuries were not understood to be serious.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance arrived on scene at around 5.40pm.

Earlier on that day, police officers also helped after a car and cyclist crashed close to the Acle Roundabout on the A47 Acle Straight just after 3.45pm while driving to a broken down vehicle on the A47.

Insp Hopkinson added the cyclist was injured but the injuries were not serious.

The crash caused traffic delays around the Acle roundabout.

For traffic updates visit the EDP Live traffic map.

