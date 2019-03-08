Air ambulance attend collapse at Dereham Morrisons

An air ambulance has landed at the Mid-Norfolk Railway after reports of a medical episode at Morrisons in Dereham.

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to reports of a medical episode at Morrisons in Dereham. Picture: Archant An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to reports of a medical episode at Morrisons in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Emergency services were called to the scene on Station Road at 9.59 this morning after reports that a person collapsed..

A total of one ambulance, one paramedic car and two police cars were on the scene as well as the air ambulance, which landed in the Mid-Norfolk Railway car park.

A spokesperson from the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "We can confirm that a helicopter has been tasked to Dereham."

More information as it comes.