Air ambulance attend to elderly man in Center Parcs

Center Parcs Elveden Forest. Photo: Jessica Marshall-Pearce Archant

The air ambulance has been called to Elveden Forest Center Parcs after an elderly man suffered a cardiac arrest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the holiday resort at 8.40am on Monday to reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

Air ambulance arrived on the Center Parcs Helipad at 9.08am.

They took the elderly man to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.