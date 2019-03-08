Search

Air ambulance attend to elderly man in Center Parcs

PUBLISHED: 14:50 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 27 May 2019

Center Parcs Elveden Forest. Photo: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Center Parcs Elveden Forest. Photo: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Archant

The air ambulance has been called to Elveden Forest Center Parcs after an elderly man suffered a cardiac arrest.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the holiday resort at 8.40am on Monday to reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

Air ambulance arrived on the Center Parcs Helipad at 9.08am.

They took the elderly man to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

