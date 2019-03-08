Air ambulance lands at community centre in Norwich

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

An air ambulance has landed at a community centre in Norwich.

It was spotted at the Woodside Centre Community Hub, in Witard Road, off Plumstead Road East, at around 8.30am on Monday morning.

A witness in the area said it landed at the community hub car park.

It is believed the ambulance service and police were called to an incident in Paine Road, near the junction with Hooker Road.

The air ambulance left the scene at around 9am but paramedics and police remain in Paine Road.

Ambulance and police attend an incident in Paine Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant Ambulance and police attend an incident in Paine Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

