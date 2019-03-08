Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Air ambulance lands at community centre in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:14 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 13 May 2019

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

An air ambulance has landed at a community centre in Norwich.

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: ArchantAn air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

It was spotted at the Woodside Centre Community Hub, in Witard Road, off Plumstead Road East, at around 8.30am on Monday morning.

A witness in the area said it landed at the community hub car park.

It is believed the ambulance service and police were called to an incident in Paine Road, near the junction with Hooker Road.

The air ambulance left the scene at around 9am but paramedics and police remain in Paine Road.

Ambulance and police attend an incident in Paine Road, Norwich. Picture: ArchantAmbulance and police attend an incident in Paine Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Ambulance and police attend an incident in Paine Road, Norwich. Picture: ArchantAmbulance and police attend an incident in Paine Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Ambulance and police attend an incident in Paine Road, Norwich. Picture: ArchantAmbulance and police attend an incident in Paine Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Five casualties freed from their vehicles following crash

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Norfolk busker signs record deal and prepares for album launch

Alton Wahlberg at the Charles Burrell Centre acoustic music night. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Five casualties freed from their vehicles following crash

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Norfolk busker signs record deal and prepares for album launch

Alton Wahlberg at the Charles Burrell Centre acoustic music night. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Air ambulance lands at community centre in Norwich

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested after Gumtree sellers duped by fake bank notes

A man allegedly used fake £20 notes to pay for the goods. Photo: Adelaide Kemp

Five people injured in three-vehicle crash

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the A146 at Barnby at about 5.30pm on Sunday, May 12. Picture: Google Images

Michael Bailey: Gaps and goals – Six things ahead of Norwich City’s Premier League return

Norwich City footballers welcomed their Premier League promotion with open arms - and an open-top bus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists