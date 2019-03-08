Air ambulance lands at community centre in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 09:14 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 13 May 2019
An air ambulance has landed at a community centre in Norwich.
An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant
It was spotted at the Woodside Centre Community Hub, in Witard Road, off Plumstead Road East, at around 8.30am on Monday morning.
A witness in the area said it landed at the community hub car park.
It is believed the ambulance service and police were called to an incident in Paine Road, near the junction with Hooker Road.
The air ambulance left the scene at around 9am but paramedics and police remain in Paine Road.
