Air ambulance and coastguard attend incident on Sheringham beachfront

Published: 8:28 AM October 24, 2021

A medical emergency in north Norfolk prompted responses from multiple emergency vehicles.

The incident on the promenade saw the police, ambulance, coastguard and East Anglian Air Ambulance attend, as confirmed by Sheringham Community First Responders.

Norfolk Police was called by the ambulance service to the East Promenade in Sheringham at 6.07pm on Thursday, October 22.

The man had collapsed and was taken to the hospital by air ambulance.

Emergency vehicles had left the scene by 7.30pm.