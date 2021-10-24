News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Air ambulance and coastguard attend incident on Sheringham beachfront

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:28 AM October 24, 2021   
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was scrambled to assist paramedics in Beccles.

Air ambulance attended the emergency - Credit: EAAA

A medical emergency in north Norfolk prompted responses from multiple emergency vehicles.

The incident on the promenade saw the police, ambulance, coastguard and East Anglian Air Ambulance attend, as confirmed by Sheringham Community First Responders.

Norfolk Police was called by the ambulance service to the East Promenade in Sheringham at 6.07pm on Thursday, October 22.

The man had collapsed and was taken to the hospital by air ambulance.

Emergency vehicles had left the scene by 7.30pm.

Norfolk Live
Sheringham News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
cars floating on high tide in blakeney north norfolk

Flooding | Video

WATCH: Cars float on high tide in north Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A serious crash involving a lorry has closed part of the A47 at Dereham.

Norfolk Live

Major rush hour delays expected as crash involving lorry closes part of A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Environment Agency in East Anglia reported that Wells Flood gate closed at 4.30am due to high tides.  

Norfolk Weather

Flood warnings along Norfolk coast, with Wells flood gate in place

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon