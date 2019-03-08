Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after woman suffers 'traumatic injury'

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

An air ambulance landed in a Lowestoft supermarket car park this morning after a patient suffered a "traumatic injury" nearby.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called at 10.17am on Friday, June 14, to a woman on Horn Hill, Lowestoft.

An ambulance was sent, along with an ambulance officer, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which landed in the Asda car park on Belvedere Road.

The woman was taken to the James Paget Hospital for further treatment.