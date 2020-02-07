Search

Pub manager is gearing up for another gruelling marathon quest

PUBLISHED: 15:35 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 07 February 2020

Aimee Button, assistant manager at the Queen’s Head in Bramfield, who is preparing to take on the London Marathon for a second time to raise funds for the charity. Picture: Zenith Public Relations

The assistant manager at a popular Suffolk pub is preparing to take on the London Marathon for a second time to raise funds for the Pear Tree Fund.

Aimee Button will lace up her trainers and join thousands of other runners in the capital on 26 April when she takes on the gruelling 26.2-mile challenge. It comes just two years after she vowed "never again" after completing the marathon in 2018, when she was forced to walk the course after breaking a bone in her foot two months earlier.

The 26-year-old, who lives in Lowestoft, is raising money for the Pear Tree Fund after the Queen's Head in Bramfield, where she works, selected the local cause as its charity of the year. She is now hoping to raise as much as possible while completing the course in under five and a half hours.

She said: "I like to set myself challenges and my training is going well so far. I'm feeling a mix of nerves and excitement at the moment, and plan to keep thinking of the finish line when things get tough.

"I have learnt a lot about the Pear Tree Fund through working at the pub and think it's a fantastic local charity. I'm hoping to raise as much as I can for them so that they can continue to provide vital support to vulnerable local people when they need it the most."

The Pear Tree Fund, formerly known as Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund, was set up 30 years ago support people with life-limiting illnesses who wish to die in the comfort and security of their own homes.

More recently, it has raised almost £900,000 to construct the Pear Tree Centre on land next to Cutlers Hill Surgery in Halesworth.

The centre will bring a full range of holistic services closer to home for people in south Norfolk and north east Suffolk who have cancer or other life-limiting illnesses.

The charity is now aiming to raise money towards the centre's running costs, which will be around £150,000 a year.

Anyone who would like to sponsor Aimee can visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/abpeartreefund?utm_term=d2dbNb4e7

