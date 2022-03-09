Chance to send help at a time of feeling rather helpless

Opinion

The plight of Ukraine’s people at the hands of Russian aggression has left all of us feeling bereft and rather helpless as a nightmare unfolds on European soil.

Today the EDP adds its support for the crucial work of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) after over two million people were forced to flee their homes due to the unjustifiable invasion led by Vladimir Putin.

The DEC project that number will top four million and that 18 million will be affected by war arriving in Ukraine without provocation and in spite of extreme diplomatic and economic moves by the governments of nations appalled by the situation.

Our readers have always rallied to the cause through the years, whether it’s appeals locally for victims of coastal flooding, or internationally, such as working with Unicef to help Nepalese earthquake survivors in 2015.

An amazing £100million was raised by the UK public in the first four days of the DEC appeal, including £25m of match-funding from the government.

That heartening support is part of the many charitable efforts from around the world and seen at home in Norfolk and Waveney in the shape of collections, fund-raisers and even some making the journey to the Ukraine border to deliver vital supplies.

As the EDP adds its voice to the Ukraine appeal on behalf of the unfortunate people whose lives have been torn apart so suddenly, we have no doubt that our loyal readers will be keen to help the DEC fund maintain its early momentum.

It may be a small gesture at a time when the cost of living is so concerning domestically for so many but during such a clearly distressing scenario overseas, every little very much helps.

How you can support

The DEC said £30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month, £50 could provide blankets for four families and £100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month.

To support the EDP's appeal simply donate by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine and raise awareness by sharing it on social media platforms.

You could also hold a sponsored event to help raise funds Ukraine crisis by holding a bake sale, coffee morning, garage sale, walking or by taking part in a sport challenge such as cycling or running a marathon.

For more ideas visit justgiving.com/fundraise