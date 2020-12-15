Arts and crafts donated to help children using support service
- Credit: Susan Dowling
A community group which supports children and young people celebrated an early Christmas after receiving a donation of arts and crafts materials.
Athena Education Support is a social enterprise based in Thetford, which has supported families across Norfolk since it started in 2019.
The service offers training in special educational needs and supports parents who have children with autism, as well as offering short term alternative provision for children faced with permanent exclusion.
After visiting Athena, based at the Charles Burrell Centre, Breckland councillor for Thetford Priory Ward, Susan Dowling, was keen to support them and co-ordinated the collection of arts and crafts materials.
Ms Dowling said: “As a former social worker, I know just how important items such as arts and crafts materials, stationery and children’s books can be for children and families.
"Research shows that stimulating children’s imagination is so important for their future development."
Sandra Govender, chief executive and founder of Athena Education Support CIC, said: “I am very grateful for Susan’s support and we have already been making use of the fantastic materials that have been donated."
